BCB appoints Lee as Tigers' trainer



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the appointment of Nicholas Trevor Lee as its Head of Physical Performance on Sunday.







Lee has been replaced Sri Lanka's Mario Villavarayan, who left as the Tigers' strength and conditioning coach to work in the Indian Premier League Twenty20. Assuming the role from March 2020, the 37-year old from England has agreed a three-year term with the BCB which will end in April 2023.





Lee brings in a decade's experience in related field. Before joining the BCB, he had been working as the Strength & Conditioning Coach of Sri Lanka's National Cricket Team from 2016.







Prior to his role with Sri Lanka, Lee was the Head of Strength & Conditioning of Sussex County Cricket Club for whom he had also served in the capacities of Academy Strength & Conditioning Coach and Interim Head of Science & Medicine.

