Special Olympics Bangladesh National Games 2020 inaugurated

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell addressed the inaugural program of Special Olympics Bangladesh National Games 2020 on Sunday as chief guest. -Collected



The inaugural program of Special Olympics Bangladesh National Games 2020 was held on Sunday at the Gulshan Youth Club playground in the capital. Three hundred mentally challenged players are participating in these games this time.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell attended the inaugural program as chief guest. Syed Shahed Reza, Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association was present on the occasion as special guest. Dr. Shameem Matin Chowdhury, Chairman of Special Olympics Bangladesh was present at the program too.





Two hockey matches of men and women teams were held at the inaugural program. Health checkups of fifty players were carried out under the supervision of Dr. Hafizur Rahman, Clinical Director of Special Olympics Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments