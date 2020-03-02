Karnaphuly's water matter of grave concern

Garbages and chemicals from mills and factories pouring into the River causing grave concern . This picture was taken from Jetty No 3 on Friday. -Collected



The Karnaphuli is the most important river in the Chattogram region, the second largest city of Bangladesh. Many industries and slaughterhouses are located in the city, and most of the effluents from these industries enter directly or indirectly into the Karnaphuli, often without any pretreatment.







Sewage containing large amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds discharged into aquatic environment is a major concern of pollutions it induces excessive algal growth and resulting eutrophication. Presence of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds containing nutrients in river water may have adverse physiological effects on humans and may interfere with growth and reproduction of aquatic organisms.







Sewage polluted water is also a significant source of epidemic threat due to the presence of disease-causing bacteria. In developing countries like Bangladesh, many latrines are connected directly to the river and the Karnaphuli is not an exception. Consequently, fecal contamination is a frequent occurrence in this river.







Therefore, pollution of the Karnaphuli is a major concern for public health and environment. Pollution of water bodies is a major threat to public health worldwide. The Majority of the industrial effluents and wastes of this region enter into this river through numerous streams and channels resulting in pollution spreading across a large area. Because a large population depends on this river for drinking and household waters causinga great concern for public health.





Many natural and anthropogenic activities including rapid urbanization, industrialization, population growth, lack of waste management etc. have greatly increased pollution of the river. Assessed the level of water pollution of this river based on several standard physicochemical and microbiological parameters. Contaminated water is a major source of infectious diseases.







Because the water of the Karnaphuli is used for drinking and recreational purposes by a large population, it is important to determine the health risks the water poses. Microbiological quality of water is critical parameter to measure health risks. . Surface waters often receive gut microbiota from humans and other animals and therefore disseminate the pathogens in the environment.







Many poor and vulnerable populations live in the surrounding areas and many of them use the river water without any treatment for subsistence, the water poses significant health risks for these people. According to the master plan, the absence of sewage treatment plants (STP) is one of the major causes behind the river pollution. Due to the absence of STP, 70% of the household water directly finds its way into the Karnaphuli.





Moreover, as many as 50,000 sanitary and 24,000 unhygienic traditional latrines of the port city are directly linked to the river.The port city of six million people produces a staggering 2500 tons of waste every day, which is dumped under the open sky in two landfills.





Due to the absence of a proper waste management system, the waste gets washed away with rainwater and mixes with the river. Besides, there are 400 slaughterhouses in the port city's Firingi Bazar and Dewanhat areas alone. The blood from the slaughtered animals directly finds its way into the river.





A large amount of fuel is spilled whenever there is a collision between oil tankers. On October 25, at least 10 tons of diesel was spilled into the Karnaphuli River, following a collision between two oil tanker s.The thick layer of oil caused a shortage of oxygen in the water. Besides, polluted water from fertilizer run-off finds its way into the sea and hampers the growth of underwater plants.







Consequently, the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) level falls, posing a threat to the aquatic animals. Fifty-two small and large canals of the port city carry 22,000 tons of waste, both biodegradable and non-biodegradable, to the Karnaphuli River every day. The non-biodegradable waste such as polythene gets deposited on the riverbed.







Moreover, the people living on the banks of the canals dump household waste directly into the canals, which ultimately finds its way into the river. Unplanned hill-cutting and filling up catchment areasHills are razed in many areas of the city for constructing structures; rainwater then washes away sand-mixed soil from the hills and obstructs free flow of water in the canals.





The catchment areas have lost their water retention capacity. As a result, the waste can easily mix with the river water. The non-biodegradable waste released by the industries gets deposited on the riverbed, making the dredging work much more difficult.





The Chittagong Port Authority found a layer of 8ft to 10ft polythene while dredging the river. Light, medium, and heavy industries should be set up in separate zones, but the industrial zones of the port city did not follow the norms. That is why the management of industrial waste is greatly hampered.





Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) and Chittagong Wasa are tasked with the overall waste management of the port city, with specific responsibilities for each entity. The CCC is tasked with managing mainly household waste, while CWasa is mandated to manage sewerage.





However, due to manpower and infrastructural limitations, the two agencies cannot fulfill their responsibilities as per the charters. At the same time, the lack of coordination between the service-providing agencies has made the waste disposal system dysfunctional.





Iron and lead are used as raw materials for the ship-building industry, which ultimately get mixed with the river water. Consequently, the life cycle of aquatic animals gets disturbed.In the ship-breaking yards, there is no proper waste disposal system in place. As a result, the waste produced from the industry pollutes the river.





Most of the waste produced from the age-old paper mill directly gets mixed with Karnaphuli River and causes massive pollution.The number of vessels has increased in Karnaphuli River. However, there is no STP on the vessels. Consequently, the organic waste is directly released into the river water.





Most of the vessels plying on Karnaphuli River have no fitness certificate. The unfit vessels release oil and various types of heavy matter into the river. Makeshift kitchen markets on river, canals banks. The makeshift kitchen markets are also responsible for polluting the river through dumping garbage and waste into the canals.







The master plan placed 31 short-term, 14 medium-term, and five long-term recommendations to save the Karnaphuli River. The major short-term recommendations, with a timeframe of two years, include forming a monitoring committee.





The short-term recommendations include implementing an STP on an emergency basis, aiming to prevent sewage from getting mixed with river water, installing a treatment plant for enhancing the city corporation's capacity to recycle the solid waste, taking a special initiative to collect and recycle the medical waste produced in the city,





increasing the number of waste dumping spots or waste bins adjacent to the river, taking immediate steps to free the canals from the clutches of the encroachers, suspending productions until the factories set up effluent treatment plants (ETP), verifying the fitness certificates of the boats and vessels plying on the Karnaphuli, and prioritizing the environment-friendly industries while giving approval.





It also recommends earmarking of separate zones while giving approval to new industries, expediting the capital dredging work in the Karnaphuli, intensifying vigilance so that the vessels cannot discharge ballast and bilge water, and demarcating the river boundary through erecting pillars on both sides of the river.







Moreover, freeing catchment areas from the grabbers, monitoring the hill cutting in the city, checking oil seeping from the vessels in the river, publicizing all necessary information and assessment reports with regard to the pollution of the river, and restoring the navigability of the river through dredging on a regular basis are also included in the recommendations.





The 14 medium-term recommendations, with a timeframe of five years, include separating the water pipeline for sewerage and household purposes, setting up separate sewage treatment plants in the city as per the types of waste, undertaking a special dredging program for excavating non biodegradable waste on the riverbed, and formulating Hydrodynamic Model of the Karnaphuli.





The five long-term recommendations, with a timeframe of ten years, include ensuring 100% sewage management in the city, ensuring 100% solid waste management in the city, relocating the industrial units which lack adequate space for installing ETP, relocating all mills and factories of the city, if required, in line with the Detail Area Plan (DAP) and ensuring Green Technology for erecting any structure and implementing any project adjacent to the river.





The plan also includes an outline of actions, stipulating a timeframe from six months to two years, for the implementing authorities.

