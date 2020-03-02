



Richard William Timm is a catholic priest, educator, zoologist, and development worker. He is the Superior of the Congregation of Holy Cross in Dhaka and a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Province.





He is also one of the founders of Notre Dame College in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He was the 6th principal (1970 to 1972) of Notre Dame College. Born under German ancestry from both sides on March 2, 1923, in Michigan City,







Indiana, USA, Timm is the second among the four siblings - Elder Brother Bob, who died on Okinawa in World War II, and younger sisters Mary Jo Schiel and Genevieve Gantner.







Timm was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1987 for International Understanding. In response to his activities for development, Timm was honored with the citizenship from three different governments.



