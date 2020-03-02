Shamima Nargis promoted to Senior Secretary



The government has promoted Shamima Nargis to the post of Senior Secretary. Shamima Nargis is a member of Public Service Commission (PSC). An order regarding her promotion was issued by Public Administration Ministry on Sunday.

Including Shamima Nargis, now there are 13 (thirteen) Senior Secretaries in the government. The government has also promoted two officials to Grade 1 making them Secretaries.







They are Additional Secretary Mostafizur Rahman and Additional Secretary Afzal Hossain. Mostafizur Rahman has been appointed for the post of Chairman of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).On the other hand, Afzal Hossain has been appointed for the post of Director General of Department of Printing and Publications.





