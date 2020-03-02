'BD passing golden era of free flow of info'

JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury addressing the 3rd founding anniversary of private channel Nagorik Television on Sunday. -Agency



Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has said media of Bangladesh is passing its golden epoch as the scope of working in addition to functionality of media has expanded to a great extent.She was addressing the 3rd founding anniversary of private television channel Nagorik Television on SundayDr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said, "





The government under the prudent guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has enabled the print and electronic media to express their independent views freely. It is the humble duty of the journalists to provide people with true and objective news."







She also urged authorities of the television to create a work-friendly and positive atmosphere for the newsmen.She hoped that Nagorik TV will move forward with the spirit of Liberation War and acquiring knowledge as well as enthusiasm from the historic March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Terming March as the most important month for Bangladeshis, Dr Shirin urged all members of Nagorik TV to let the nation, especially the younger generation, know about Bangabandhu by broadcasting programs on his entire life. On the occasion of the founding anniversary, she congratulated Nagorik TV officials and employees.





Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGME) Chairman and Managing Director of Nagorik TV Rubana Haque, Prominent Educationist Rasheda K Choudhury and General Secretary of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin, among others, spoke on the occasion.





