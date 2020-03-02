'Police sacrifices will always be remembered'

IGP Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary pays tributes to slain police members at the Police Staff College in city's Mirpur on Sunday. -DMP



With a view to keeping Bangladesh free from terrorism and militancy, police have been sacrificing their lives at every crucial juncture, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary.He was addressing a program on "Police Memorial day-2020" at the convention centre of the Police Staff College in the city's Mirpur on Sunday.





The IGP said, "They (police members) have sacrificed their lives in every crucial event. Twelve hundred policemen were killed during Liberation War of 1971 and later 19 were killed during preventing terrorism and nine others died resisting militancy."







In any disaster, the members of the force are working with great patience and dedication. The number of deaths on duty is increasing every year. A total of 550 policemen died last year, 179 of them while on duty.







They will be remembered by the Bangladesh Police for their sacrifice for the country, the IGP said. He also said, "We believe that Bangladesh police is like a family. Family members of the sacrificed police members also our family.





Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division under the Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Benazir Ahmed, Additional IGP H Biswash Afzal Hossain, chief of Special Branch (SB) Additional IGP Meer Shahidul Islam and Additional IGP (Admin) of the Police headquarters Dr Mainur Rahman Chowdhury also addressed the program.The IGP also handed over cash money and memorandum of acknowledgment to family members of policemen who were killed while on duty in 2019.





