'Khaleda's bail is a matter of court'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has reiterated that the issue of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail is totally a matter of court. He made the remark while talking to journalists after a public discussion in Meherpur. The minister said, "Bail of Begum Zia is absolutely a matter of court . . .







The home ministry has nothing to do in this connection." Referring to her medical treatment in prison, he said all necessary facilities, including medical checkup and treatment, are being provided to Begum Zia in the highest treatment centre of the country. "





The physicians say Khaleda Zia's treatment is possible in Bangladesh," the minister added.Asaduzzaman criticized BNP for its movement to free Khaleda from jail and said, "BNP has no strength to wage a movement. They have become isolated from the mass people."





Reiterating the government's "Zero Tolerance Policy" against narcotics and drug abuse, Asaduzzaman called upon the youth to raise their strong voice against terrorism, corruption and drug abuse.





State Minister for Public Administration Forhad Hossain, MP, Local Lawmaker Mohammad Sahiduzzaman Khokon, DIG of Khulna Division Khandaker Mohiuddin, Meherpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Ataul Gani and General Secretary of the district unit of ruling Awami League M A Khaleq, among others, were present on the occasion.Police Super of Meherpur SM Murad Ali presided over the discussion.





