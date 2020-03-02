'Awami League doesn't need opportunists'



Calling for strengthening the party, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that AL doesn't need opportunists. He said this while addressing as the chief guest the opening ceremony of triennial council of Rajshahi city unit of AL at historic Madrasha ground in Rajshahi on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "All the party units and associate bodies will be reshuffled with on the devoted ones. If the committees are formed with pocket-man, AL will go into the hands of opportunists." Noting that conspiracies are being hatched against AL, Quader said all leaders and activists should remain united to strengthen the party for thwarting the conspiracies.





Interests of dedicated leaders and workers must be protected because they are the lifeline of the party, Quader continued."We don't give shelter to any opportunists, extortionists, land grabbers and drug-traders in AL," he warned, adding that becoming workers instead of leaders is very important for the party.





