'OIC Youth Capital' website launched



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahasan Russel on Sunday jointly launched the 'OIC Youth Capital' website as Dhaka plans mega events round the year over "OIC Youth Capital 2020".







The yearlong celebration will commence with the grand opening ceremony by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which will be attended by more than 150 youth representatives from 57 member states including that of Bangladesh.







A good number of Youth and Sports Ministers from OIC member states will be invited at the inauguration ceremony.

Bangabandhu Youth Award will be conferred to 10 participants at the program.







Later they will participate in a humanitarian boot camp at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp.The website can be found following the link: https://www.dhakaoyc2020.org/Bangladesh won the title of "OIC Youth Capital 2020" marking a significant recognition for the country in the youth sector.







This "victory" came after a yearlong concerted effort by Ministry of Youth & Sports and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for projecting the strengths and opportunities that Bangladesh offers to the youth.







Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), an international institution affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) made this declaration on December 25, 2019.Ten mega-events have been designed for celebrating " OIC Youth Capital 2020".







Youth from the OIC member states will participate in these events, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will inject a great momentum, inspiration and motivation among the vast young population of Bangladesh and the OIC member states as well, it said.







Bangladesh contested for the coveted "OlC Youth Capital 2020" title since May last year. Ministry of Youth and Sports submitted a wide range of activities for the selection process.







Subsequently, Bangladesh was shortlisted - along with Kazakhstan and Tunisia by ICYF. Later in October, a high level delegation of ICYF led by ICYF President Taha Ayhan visited Bangladesh to inspect the overall preparation of Bangladesh.







Finally, on December 22 a "Protocol of Commitment" was signed between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and ICYF leading to the declaration of Bangladesh as the " OIC Youth Capital 2020".





While launching the website, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh would like take a leadership role amongst the Muslim nation and Bangladesh would like to exhibit itself to the world as the land of opportunities and growth possibilities.





The Foreign Minister stressed on the projection of Bangladesh's emphasis on dialogues and reconciliation as a measure for peace and stability.Both the Ministers have stressed on the role of media and journalist to make the yearlong events successful.







In addition there will be Holy Quran Recitation Competition, Film Festival, Art Exhibition, Debate Competition, Voluntary Camp, Youth Summit and Business Hub Boot Camp, Football camp, Rover Moot and a grand closing ceremony.





The website will act as a platform for the registration and for providing all relevant information regarding the programs and activities. Keeping in mind the vision of "Digital Bangladesh", many events will be conducted in the virtual space before moving into the final rounds certain stage through this website.





Leave Your Comments