BD-German Consultations 2020 today



The Bangladesh-German Consultations 2020 will be held today at the NEC-2 Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in a bid to further boost bilateral relations as well as to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas including in renewable energy and climate change.





The Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin, German Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Fahrenholtz and Head of South Asia Division of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany Dr Ute Heinbuch will spoke at the inaugural session of the consultations, reports BSS.





Besides, Head of Bangladesh Delegation and Wing Chief (Europe) of the ERD Dr Gauranga Chandra Mohanta will give the welcome address on the occasion.





Talking to BSS, an ERD official informed that the Bangladesh-German Consultations are expected to discuss issues like renewable energy and energy efficiency, justice reform and human rights, adaptation to climate change in urban areas, biodiversity, social and environmental standards in the textile sector, Rohingya crisis in Cox's Bazar district 'Supporting Host and Rohingya Communities'.After the day-long consultations, both sides are expected to sign a joint statement.





Concerned Bangladesh government officials from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Home Affairs, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Anti-Corruption Commission, Ministry of Commerce, BEZA, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of LGRD, Bangladesh Bank, Ministry of Social Welfare, Planning Commission, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief will attend the consultations.





