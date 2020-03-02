Indian FS Shringla arrives today



Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrives in Dhaka today on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh to prepare the groundwork for the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.He scheduled to attend first a seminar on "Bangladesh and India: A Promising Future" at 10:00am at Sonargaon Hotel.





Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and High Commission of India, Dhaka is jointly organizing the seminar. Shringla will deliver the keynote speech at the seminar.







Later, Harsh Vardhan Shringla will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen Momen on the same day.This will be Shringla's first visit to Bangladesh as the Indian Foreign Secretary.





Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 16-18 to participate in the grand celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17 along with other global dignitaries.





Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and former Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi are also expected to visit Dhaka to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The Indian government announced that they will also work together to commemorate the two important anniversary years -- Bangabandhu's birth centenary in 2020; and 50 years of Bangladesh's War of Liberation, and the establishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomatic ties in year 2021.





