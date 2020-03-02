An appeal to our readers

Former Indian Defence Secretary Shekhar Dutt visited The Asian Age office in January 2018. He also held the post of Deputy National Security Adviser to Indian government and was the governor of Chhattisgarh. Shekhar Dutt spoke to The Asian Age on a number



Former Ugandan President Idi Amin once said, "There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech." Freedom of press is one of the most important things in any country.







An uninterrupted flow of information through press is essential to keep everyone aware about the latest updates at home and abroad. Unfortunately freedom of press is facing terrible hindrances in some countries.







We should remember that democracy is jeopardized when journalism comes under attacks. An assault on one journalist is same as assailing all journalists of the world. Journalists make the best of their efforts to fight back against all odds.





The Asian Age is one of the leading daily English newspapers in Bangladesh. It upholds the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and adheres to the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971.







We have an unflinching stance against religious extremism and communal outfits. Our readers are our strength. We believe in doing our best for providing authentic information to our readers through ethical journalism. Our reports, which are true and uncompromising, sometimes make certain quarters angry.







Back in 2017, one of our reports, which was based on solid evidences and undeniable facts, infuriated a former Finance Minister. Another report published in 2018 about alleged corruption by a former Foreign Secretary triggered a furious response from different wings.





At times the websites of newspapers are blocked by 'ghostly hands' following the publication of investigative reports. On 19 November 2019, a group of unidentified miscreants threatened to stop the publication of The Asian Age.





Most recently a report published in The Asian Age on graft and anomalies in the banking sector with special reference to a particular private bank has inflicted the newspaper with defamation cases. A Dhaka court has rejected one of these cases which is a triumph for The Asian Age.



The value of one of the defamation cases is BDT 10 billion. Our newspaper fearlessly publishes true and impartial reports on all sorts of malpractices, frauds and misdeeds so that good governance and integrity prevail on all turfs, specially in banking and financial administrations. The Asian Age publishes news items on financial rackets like loan scams, mysterious loans and money laundering in public interest.





It may be recalled that High Court issued a rule in February 2017 seeking the list of loan defaulters after the publication of a report in The Asian Age titled, "Tk. 30,000 crore vanishing trick: 60% defaulted loans from public banks written off."





Another two reports titled "BB mum about top borrowers" and "Defaulted loans hit 50% of national budget: Top borrowers' names not yet revealed by BB" appeared in The Asian Age on 20 June 2019 and 22 October 2019 respectively. Influential loan defaulters get stay order from courts and thus they escape through the loopholes of banking regulations.





The assignments journalists have to carry out as part of their occupations sometimes put their lives at risk. Many journalists face various sorts of hazards during coverage of troublesome situations.





They also sometimes get tortured while doing their duties. Journalists often become enemies of corrupted people because their reports unveil the illegal things done by gangsters, racketeers, financial culprits, gun dealers and other lawbreakers. In this way journalists put their own lives under threat for upholding the value of truth and justice.





Worries have come up about the imminent impact of electronic general procurement (EGP) on the fate of print media including newspapers and magazines. Through the use of EGP the quantity of advertisements for newspapers will come down to one tenth of the current size of advertisements which means an advertisement of 50 (fifty) inches will be reduced to 5 (five) inches through EGP which is bound to cast terribly adverse effects on the earnings of Bengali and English newspapers of Bangladesh.







As EGP would place advertisements online, there is a risk of tampering the requirements and specifications stated in advertisements by unscrupulous officials. The Asian Age published a report titled "E-ads policy will kill print media" on 20 December 2017.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a media-friendly person. She believes in freedom of expressions. She donated 20 crore taka for journalists' welfare fund. The government should consider allowing tax holiday for newspapers. It is also necessary to pay a certain amount of incentives to newspapers so that media houses can survive and work in a sound manner.







As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a benevolent leader, we strongly hope that she will look after the betterment of journalists. A lot of journalists held a very firm standpoint in favour of Sheikh Hasina during the ruling periods of Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Begum Khaleda Zia.Newspapers also portray the success stories of the government and thus raise the country's honor on global platforms.





Many journalists have left journalism and moved to other professional tracks due to monetary uncertainty. A number of newspapers are going through financial crisis. The government should take a look at this phenomenon and required measures should be initiated to save media and journalists from monetary predicaments. The government may consider giving 50% subsidy for newsprint to make the production of newspapers more affordable.





However, it should be remembered that journalists don't only prepare reports and publish news items. Lots of journalists across the globe are actively engaged with scholarly activities like writing articles, giving lectures at universities, speaking at conferences and doing research works. The extent of journalism has become much wider last several years through the expansion of online news portals and satellite television channels.





People are now accustomed to both newspapers' printed as well as soft versions. Journalists have certain specialties like politics, international affairs, education, health, literature, business, fashion, sports etc. Some journalists are so versatile and rich with wisdom that they can at a time work on all fields of media.





It's irrefutable that freedom of press is one of the most vital things to establish transparency, democracy, social justice and equity in any nation. Strangulating the voice of newspapers and television channels is a common feature in countries where state mechanism does not properly function.





Newspapers and television channels in all countries have provided jobs to millions of people for the posts of editors, reporters, proof readers, graphic designers, correspondents, computer programmers, translators and so on. In this way media agencies play substantial roles for boosting any country's employment sector. For this reason, governments of all countries should uphold a broader approach to freedom of press allowing media agencies to work independently.







Freedom of press is one of the yardsticks by which the level of justice and democracy in a state can be measured. Instances of repression and harassment on journalists, editors and newspaper owners put dark stains on any country's image. Unbarred news flow makes people aware of their rights and duties and their roles for developing their state and society.





When news agencies face stern regulations in a country, misperceptions and prejudices very easily spread there and human rights and rule of law also face hurdles under such circumstances.We have seen in the past some journalists had to leave their own countries being extremely tormented by the ruling authorities and sought asylum in other countries.







It happens in countries where governments don't have enough endurance to stand opinions from dissidents. In most of the prosperous countries of the world we find newspapers and television channels working with full independence without trepidations of being gagged by governments. Through unhindered journalism a healthy view exchange ambience develops in a country which is a prerequisite for the prevalence of justice and social fairness.





Being able to work with an unbiased outlook is the most valuable thing for journalists. In the current world plagued with misinterpretations, propaganda, falsehood and malice honest media professionals can play effective roles for exposing the truth by vanquishing the dissemination of fallacies.From the perspectives of Bangladesh, journalists from our own country as well as from some other states helped us extensively during our glorious Liberation War of 1971.







They illustrated the vices, atrocities and war crimes committed by Pakistan Army to the global masses and thus acquired universal support in our favor which expedited our independence. People engaged with Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, the wartime radio station during 1971 whetted our freedom fighters' confidence and enthusiasm.





While concluding, I would like to pay my heartfelt tribute to all those journalists who have sacrificed their lives while pursuing their professional work. A few lines of a patriotic song come to my mind-"Muktir mondiro sopano tole, koto pran holo balidan, likha achhey osrujole" (the names of the sacrificed souls who laid down their life on the stairs of freedom are all inscribed in tears).



The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial

Board of The Asian Age











Leave Your Comments