Settle insurance claims quickly: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handing over 'Bima Padak' to an individual in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the insurance sector at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the authorities concerned to settle insurance claims of clients quickly to restore the people's faith in the sector.





She gave the directive while addressing the first-ever National Insurance Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Sunday. Sheikh Hasina said, "It has to be ensured that clients face no harassment in receiving the insurance money they deserve from insurance companies."





"All insurance companies of the country will be brought under digital automation system to boost people's confidence and to simplify insurance services. It will be also helpful to keep the insurance sector free from corruption," she further said.







Sheikh Hasina added that efficient observers will have to be appointed in insurance companies to investigate fire outbreaks in different organizations.Prime Minister Hasina emphasized providing training to the educated youths on insurance, and said they could be made free from the curse of unemployment.





She said Bangladesh Bank and Insurance Development and Controlling Authority are going to introduce "Bangabandhu Education Insurance" for the school students.





"The step has been taken to ensure education for students of different schools up to secondary level in absence of their parents or guardians or even due to lack of their physical capability," she said.Sheikh Hasina highlighted the involvement of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the insurance sector.





Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal presided over the function, while Chairman of the Insurance Development and Controlling Authority Shafiqur Rahman Patwary, Senior Secretary of Finance Division Ashraful Alam, President of Bangladesh Insurance Association Sheikh Kabir Hossain and Bangladesh Insurance Forum president BM Yusuf Ali spoke on the occasion.





Earlier, the Prime Minister unveiled two insurance related books titled IDRA Directives and Bima Manual. She also distributed Bima Padak among five recipients for their contribution in the insurance sector of the country.





