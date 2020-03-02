Beckham's Inter Miami lose first game





David Beckham watched on as his Inter Miami team were beaten by Los Angeles FC in their inaugural Major League Soccer game.





Former England captain Beckham had a big role in setting up the new MLS team and is one of the owners as well as president of soccer operations.





They had the toughest debut possible, over 2,700 miles away at last year's regular-season table toppers LAFC.





Carlos Vela scored the only goal with a wonderful chip from 20 yards.





Rodolfo Pizarro was inches away from scoring Inter's first ever competitive goal but he shot just wide - and Scotland international Lewis Morgan had an effort blocked.





Beckham watched from the directors' box along with wife Victoria and son Brooklyn.





Inter brought plenty of fans to the game, which was the most in-demand opening MLS match in terms of ticket resale prices in 10 years.





Fellow new side Nashville SC lost 2-1 to Atlanta United on Friday night.

