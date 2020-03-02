Moghbazar fire death toll rises to 5





Another man who suffered burn injures in a fire at a multi-story building in Moghbazar died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday morning, raising the death toll from the incident to five.





The deceased was identified as AKM Shahidul Kirmany Rony,40.





Inspector Bacchu Miah, also in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police outpost, said that Shahidul, who suffered 43 percent burn injuries, succumbed to his injuries around 6:30am at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.





His son AKM Rushdi, 5, died on the day of the incident and wife Jannatul Ferdous died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.





Three people, including Rushdi, were killed and five others suffered burns in the fire that broke out at a garage located on the ground floor of the five-story building at Moghbazar on Thursday.













