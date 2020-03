Seven suspected members of a robber gang were killed in a ‘gunfight’ with members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on a hill in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district early Monday.

Mirza Shahed Mahtab, company commander of Rab-15, said seven members of ‘Jokey Group’, a gang of robbers, were killed in the gunfight during a drive there in the early morning.

Further details of the incident are still awaited.

