CU student jailed for assaulting fellow student





A mobile court on Sunday jailed a male student of Chittagong University for sexually assaulting a female student.





The convict is – Prabir Gosh, a student of 2014-15 session of Communication and Journalist Department.





According to the victim student, Prabir Ghosh used to disturb her on social media and campus.





After attending a programme at her department when she was returning home on Sunday night Prabir followed her and assaulted her, said the victim.





His classmates caught Prabir and took her to police box.





Amid protests by the students, a mobile court led by Hathazari upazila nirbahi officer and executive magistrate Ruhul Amin sentenced Prabir to one month jail.









