Hundi trader held in Jashore









Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a suspected Hundi trader along with ‘hundi money’ amounting to Tk 9 lakh from the border area in Sharsha upazila of Jashore district on Sunday night.





The arrestee is Shafiqul Islam, 45, a resident of Shikarpur village.





Subeder Lal Miah of BGB-49 Battalion, said tipped off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Jele Para area at night and arrested Shafiqul.





After searching his body, they recovered TK 9 lakh.





The hundi trader was handed over to police and a case was filed in this connection.





