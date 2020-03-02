Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh end with another dismal show









Bangladesh national women’s cricket team ended their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with the fourth defeat on a trot.





They have lost their fourth and final match of the event against Sri Lanka at Melbourne on Monday.





In today’s game, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first but tumbled for only 91 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka chased it down scoring 92 in 15.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.





Bangladesh’s best batter was Nigar Sultana scoring 39 runs off 45 balls with five fours. The top three batters- Murshida Khatun, Ayesha Rahman and Sanjida Islam- posted 3, 6 and 13 runs respectively.





Shashikala Siriwardene, the off-spinner of Sri Lanka, bagged four wickets conceding 16 runs in four overs while Achini Kulasuriya took two wickets conceding 19 runs in three overs.





While chasing, Hasini Perera and Chamari Atapattu posted 51 runs in the first wicket stand. Nahida Akter took the only wicket for Bangladesh removing Atapattu for 30 off 22 balls.





In the second wicket, Sri Lanka scored 41 and sealed the game by nine wickets. However, this win didn’t do much for Sri Lanka as they are also out of the race now. Before winning the last game against Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan women’s team lost their first three matches to New Zealand, Australia and India.





Earlier, Bangladesh lost their first three matches to India, Australia and New Zealand. This dismal result ensured that Bangladesh have to play qualifying round in order to get a chance in the next Women’s T20 World Cup.





Before flying to Australia to take part in the World Cup, Bangladesh’s captain Salma Khatun told the media that their main goal is to win at least two games in the World Cup so that they can skip the qualifying round ahead of the next World Cup. But Salma and her team disappointed to do so.

