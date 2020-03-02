Best Folding Smartphones to Change Your Smartphone Experience





Do you find pleasure in flipping your Smartphone? The style and comfort of folding phones vary with the advancement of technology. Read this article to know about some groundbreaking folding Smartphones who thundered the world with their elegant looks, exclusive features and trendy designs.





Royole FlexPai

The renowned Electronics Company Royole Corporation started a new era in the realm of technology through developing the world’s first folding Android smartphone Royole FlexPai in December, 2018. The unfolded 7.8-inch AMOLED screen of FlexPai looks more like a tablet than a mobile phone. In the folding state, it shrinks into a handy 4-inch device. The width of FlexPai is 7.6mm in unfolded mode. It doesn’t fold fully keeping a narrow gap near the hinge.





Royole-FlexPai-Folding-Smartphone





What makes the Royole FlexPai superior from its contemporary rival flat smartphones is its Snapdragon 8150 7nm chipset. Manufacturer launched FlexPai in three configurations. The basic version comes with 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The manufacturer has enhanced its memory to 8GB doubling the storage capacity at 256GB in FlexPai’s medium configuration. While the top-of-the-line version comes with mammoth storage capacity of 512GB coupled with 8GB RAM. What is more? Royole FlexPai accompanies a fast charging system called Ro-Charge.





Royole FlexPai has been programmed with intelligent software called dubbed Water OS. In fold mode, the half-screen gets active for surfing, while the other half displays wallpaper. Interestingly, FlexPai has a wider screen in one half, as the other half gets a narrower screen due to sharing space with dual cameras. You can choose which half to work with. Its main camera has a 20MP sensor; whereas the other camera is blessed with a 16MP Telephoto lens.





Though Royole FlexPai has been criticized for its less intuitive touchscreen display, it won the hearts of millions of folding phone fans worldwide for its foldable design holding next-gen chipset. The price of Royole Flexpai has started from $1,300 equivalent to 110,248 BDT (@ $1= 84.80 BDT).





Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung launched their futuristic folding smartphone Galaxy Fold on September 6, 2019. Like the Royole FlexPai, the Galaxy Fold also looks like a tablet in unfolded mode. Its 4.6 inch folded screen expands into 7.3-inch wide screen after opening the bend. Currently, Galaxy Fold 5G is available at 170000 BDT (Apx.) in Bangladesh.





Samsung-Galaxy-Fold-Smartphone-Review





During the unveiling, Galaxy Fold came with Android v9.0 Pie OS. But don’t worry! Like all Galaxy devices, the Fold one can be upgraded to Android 10 Go OS. This flip phone was equipped with 2.84GHz Octa-core processor. This hotshot folding smartphone amused the crazy gamers with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Chipset. By virtue of its 12 GB RAM, Galaxy Fold can smoothly operate latest apps, software and online games. In addition to these, the 512GB huge internal storage makes this folding smartphone operate like a palm size computer. Moreover, 4380 mAh battery life will keep this folding smartphone active for long hours.





Galaxy Fold shook the world with its versatile camera features. The triple rear cameras include 12MP primary sensor, 12MP Telephoto sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front screen it has two selfie cameras (10MP and 8MP). To capture a photo without flipping the phone, Galaxy Fold offers a 10MP camera on its flip cover.





Weighing 263g Galaxy Fold appeared a way heavier than its co-launched smartphones from Galaxy S10 series. Samsung Galaxy Fold came with a touchscreen AMOLED display measuring about 160.9 mm x 117.9 mm x 7.6 mm. What is more? This dynamic screen makes your gaming/movie experience memorable with an awesome resolution (1536 x 2152 pixels) and picture quality (362 ppi). The Samsung fans loved its gorgeous foldable design backed up with sturdy hinges. However, the narrow space in the hinge can store debris.





Motorola Razr V4

If you want to buy a small flip smartphone with trendy outlook Motorola Razr V4 deserves your attention. On 13th November 2019, Motorola launched the Razr V4. It is the revamped version of Motorola’s iconic android folding phone Razr V3 – released in 2003.





Motorola Razr V4 Review





In unfolded state, Razr V4 opens up to a 6.2-inch display. You can enjoy movies or online games by virtue of its superb resolution (876x2142 Pixel with 21:9 aspect ratios). Razr V4 weighs about 205g. But surprisingly it folds into a pocket friendly (72 by 94 by 14mm) size. Its folding cover sports a 2.7-inch touchscreen. Thanks to Motorola for providing a comfy secondary display featuring 800x600 pixels resolution with 4:3 Aspect Ratio. The flip is easy to open by one hand, which makes this phone fairly handy for busy persons.





Razr V4 is equipped with 2.2GHz octa-core processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, which failed to excite us; because we have seen better configuration in the Galaxy Fold. This folding smartphone comes with a fairly standard memory (6GB RAM) with adequate storage (128GB). The new Razr has a 16MP rear camera with a 5MP selfie camera. However, compared with price tag, the camera features seem quite mediocre.





Motorola was criticized for installing Android 9.0 Pie OS in their elite product Razr V4, as the Android 10 GO OS was available back then. Moreover, 2510mAh battery downgrades Razr V4 to the category of average grade smartphones, but it’s fast charging mechanism promises quick recovery. Razr V4 is a single eSIM handset, which can be a deal breaker for many Motorola fans. You have to spend 128000 BDT (Apx.) to buy Motorola Razr V4 in Bangladesh.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung launched Galaxy Z Flip on 14th February 2020, as a valentine gift to their fans. In folding mode, Galaxy Z Flip takes a tiny shape (87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3 mm) which will consume a limited space in your pocket. Weighing 183g Z Flip appears quite lighter than its ancestor Fold (263g) model. Z Flip offers opens up to 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm space after flipping. In addition to shrinking the size, Samsung also reduced the battery capacity of Z Flip at 3300mAh battery. Thankfully, it supports wireless charging. Z Flip runs by the latest Android 10 OS. So, you don’t need to face the hazard of OS up-gradation.





Samsung-Galaxy-Z-Flip-Review





Galaxy Z Flip’s 6.7-inch primary display and 1.1-inch cover display both appear a bit smaller than its ancestor Galaxy Fold’s inner (7.3-inch) and outer (4.5-inch) screen. Samsung has provided 1080x2636 pixels of resolution with 425 ppi pixel density on the primary touchscreen display. While the secondary display features 112x300 pixels resolution with 303 ppi.





Z Flip is equipped with 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage capacity. Though this space is quite adequate for regular use, the predecessor Z Fold offered greater space (12GB/512GB). Samsung has powered up the Z Flip with top-notch CPU configuration (octa-core processor with 2.95GHz clock speed and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset), which is certainly praise worthy.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip packs dual rear cameras including a 12MP primary camera with another 12MP ultra-wide sensor. You will get autofocus in these rear-end cameras. Z Flip has a 10-megapixel selfie camera but no camera is provided on the flip cover. The price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip starts from $1379, 99 or 116,998 BDT (@ $1= 84.78 BDT).

Leave Your Comments