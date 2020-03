Police on Monday detained 35 Rohingyas, including women and children, while they were preparing to go to Malaysia illegally from Rejukhal area of Ukhiya upazila in the district.





Officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station Morjina Aktar said tipped off, they conducted a drive in the afternoon and detained the Rohingyas including six children and 23 women.





The Rohingyas will be sent back to their respective camps after identification, he said.





















