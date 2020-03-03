Diner Sheshe





"I'm from a small town where the only way of life for a girl is to complete her education and get married. I was in my third year of engineering when I got a marriage proposal. Raised in a culture where 'marriage is everything', I agreed and had the roka. My friends warned me that it was too soon, but my naivety got the best of me. The first 6 months of my courtship were blue skies and sunshine.







But as the wedding date got closer, things changed. My fiancé promised that I could work post marriage, but then he dismissed it. While I was with him, I made a lot of sacrifices -- right from wearing jewellery that I was allergic to, to changing food habits. And then one day, he said, 'You can't sit on the sofa. As the daughter-in-law, you have to sit on the floor!' In that moment I realized I'd had enough -- I couldn't do it.





Before, all my compromises seemed unimportant. But now, I was painfully aware of everything I had to let go. I had studied so much and come so far -- how could I give it all up? So I called it off, and through it all, my dad was my biggest supporter. He told me, 'You do you, don't worry about a thing!'





Soon after, I moved to Ahmedabad and lived alone for almost a year. For 6 months, I tried to get a job as an engineer but nothing worked out. I was heartbroken and clueless. I needed to find myself again and did what the movies have taught me -- I packed my bags, booked my tickets and went on my first solo trip to Udaipur.





It's been two years since and honestly, I'm so happy I stood up for myself! Everyday I wake up to a job I love, in the city I love; with no one to tie me down. But more than anything, I feel respected, by others and by me. I've realized that no matter what, I can't sell myself short or compromise on my dreams. That's the motto I live by now -- to not settle and not accept anything less than I deserve."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



