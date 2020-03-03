Worldwide waffling





The Golden Bear for best feature film at the Berlin International Film Festival was given on Saturday to "There Is No Evil," a drama by the Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof centering on people who carry out executions in the Islamic Republic. Rasoulof, who in 2019 was sentenced to prison in Iran for "spreading propaganda" and has been banned from making films and leaving the country, was not able to attend the ceremony. The film was directed in secret while Rasoulof was appealing his sentence.











Apple has blocked the iOS application of controversial facial recognition start-up Clearview AI which claims its technology has helped law enforcement track down hundreds of at-large criminals, including paedophiles, terrorists and sex traffickers. The iPhone maker decided to disable the iOS app of the New York-based start-up after BuzzFeed News reported that Clearview AI had been violating the iPhone maker's rules around app distribution. The report earlier this week said that in distributing its app for Apple devices, Clearview "has been sidestepping the Apple App Store, encouraging those who want to use the software to download its app through a programme reserved exclusively for developers." Following this, Apple conducted an investigation and found that the Clearview AI's iOS app violated the terms of its Developer Enterprise Program.









A patient infected with COVID-19 in Washington state has died, becoming the first person to die of the new virus in the United States. The King County patient is believed to have contracted the virus from "community spread" rather than travel, officials said. The man who died was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions, according to health officials in Washington state. There was a bit of confusion on that end because President Donald Trump had said in a news briefing Saturday that the person was a "medically high-risk patient in her late 50s."









There was never a question of whether Sir Philip Rutnam would leave the Home Office after briefings against him by government aides. The only question was how - and if one of Whitehall's most senior civil servants would do so quietly. Rutnam's explosive resignation statement, in which he effectively accused the home secretary of lying and of bullying staff, spectacularly killed off Cabinet Office hopes of a discreet resolution. It raised questions not just about Priti Patel's behavior but about Boris Johnson's government and whether it can force through a legislation-heavy Brexit whilst confronting the civil service. Government aides believed on Thursday that they could smooth over the dispute and keep Rutnam onboard for at least a few weeks more.



