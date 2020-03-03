Cumilla DB police operation:phensedyl seized

Cumilla district DB police held a sting operation led by SI Tapan Kumar and seized 1400 bottles phensedyl in Cumilla on Sunday night. -AA



Ibrahim Ibu (26) arrested with 14 hundred bottles of Phensidyl and with a CNG Auto Rickshow on a DB Police operation District Intelligence Branch in Cumilla. A group of DB Police led by Cumilla DB Police SI Topon Kumar Bagchi carried the operation on the basis of secret news. The operation was held at the intersection of three streets of Afzal Khan Girls' High School in Januapara village at Pancthubi Union in Cumilla Sadar Upazila. Police signaled the vehicle to stop but it tried to flee from thee place.





Then the police pursued and seized the CNG. 14 hundred bottles of Phensidyl were found in the vehicle. This information was given at a press briefing at the Cumilla SP office on Monday afternoon. Additional Police Super Shakhawat Hossain, additional Police super Tanvir Salehin Imon (Sadar Circle) and detective branch OC Anwarul Azim were also present on the occasion. A case has been filed under the Drug Enforcement Act by DB SI Kamal Hossain at Kotwali thana.







---Zahirul Haque, Cumilla

