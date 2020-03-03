Sonali Bank gets a trade expert





Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) recently recognized Md Azizur Rahman Mullah as trade expert who is currently serving at Sonali Bank Ltd as Senior Principal Officer.The recognition came following the six-month long certification course titled "Certified Expert in Trade Services" arranged by BIBM. He was ultimately taught trade services related courses practiced globally. He joined the bank as Senior Officer in 2008. He persuaded higher degree titled graduation and post-graduation in economics from University of Dhaka.



