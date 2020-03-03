DCCI for developing bond market to ensure financing





The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Monday underscored the need for developing the bond market as it can be a sustainable solution to infrastructure development and reducing long-term financing needs.





The DCCI came up with the emphasis when its delegation, led by DCCI President Shams Mahmud, called on Planning Minister MA Mannan at his office on Monday, said a DCCI press release. During the discussion, Mahmud said as per the Global Infrastructure Hub report, Bangladesh needs to invest USD608 billion till 2040 in water, energy, telecom, port, airport, rail and road infrastructures, reports BSS.





Mahmud said Bangladesh needs alternative funding sources to secure infrastructure development and reduce dependence on public fund, development partners and banking sector. "Development of bond market can be a sustainable solution to infrastructure development and reducing long-term financing need," he said.







The DCCI President said LNG is the short-term solution to the energy need. But, for long-term energy security and fuel accelerated economic growth, he urged for diverse fuel mix and local coal exploration to ensure the need for the next 50 years.





"Development of Payra sea-port will create second maritime lifeline of Bangladesh connecting sub-regional economies and will reduce maritime transportation cost. Moreover, modernization and capacity building of land ports will ease trade with regional economies," he added.



DCCI Senior Vice-President NKA Mobin, Vice-President Mohammad Bashiruddin, Directors Waqar Ahmad Choudhury, Arman Haque, Alhaj Deen Mohammad, Enamul Haque Patwary, Engr Md Al Amin, Md Shahid Hossain, Md Zia Uddin, Monowar Hossain, Nuher L. Khan and SM Zillur Rahman were present, among others, at the meeting.





