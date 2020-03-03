FM inaugurates five projects

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak attend the inauguration ceremony of a elevator production plant in Gazipur on Sunday.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal noted that Bangladeshis are now satisfied on using Walton products. Walton has not been deviated from the objectives of journey. Rather they are moving forward beyond our expectations. They are bringing locally finished hi-tech products in the American market.







Through Walton, we will get 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged finished products in America.The finance minister made the remarks while visiting Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) at Chandra in Gazipur on Sunday.





While visiting (WHIL), the minister inaugurated the country's first-ever elevator manufacturing factory at Walton factory. In addition, AHM Mustafa Kamal officially launched Walton's four other projects, including maiden export of 'Made in Bangladesh' smartphones to the United States, export of huge volume air conditioner to India, Walton's All-in-One PC and Walton TV's own operating system 'ROS'.







Addressing the function, finance minister said, "Starting journey with a dream for Bangladeshis, Walton has been moving ahead with a perfect road map towards the fulfillment of dream. They are exporting locally finished mobile phone, laptop, compressor, household appliances etc. to the global market. For that, Thanks Walton."

