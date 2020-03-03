Remittance inflow increases by 20.06pc





Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 12,498.56 million remittances during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2019-20, which is apparently 20.06 percent higher than the same period of the preceding year, according to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.





The country received US$10,410.29 million remittances during July-February period in 2018-19 financial year, the data added.





"The flow of remittances into the country shows upward trend in the current fiscal year 2019-20 as the government has taken measures, including two percent cash incentive, to streamline the legal channel for encouraging non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to send money to the country," central bank's spokesperson M Serajul Islam said, reports BSS. He said the recent flow of remittance indicates that it is gradually increasing and this trend is likely to continue in the upcoming months.





According to the BB data, the country received $1,452.20 million in February, $1,638.43 million in January, $1,691.68 million in December, $1,1555.23 million in November, $1,641.67 million in October, $1,476.91 million in September, $1,444.75 million in August and $1,597.69 million in July of the fiscal year 2019-20.







But in 2018-19, the country got $1,317.73 million in February, $1,597.21 million in January, $1,206.91 million in December, $1,180.44 million in November, $1,239.11 million in October, $1,139.66 million in September, $1,411.05 million in August and $1,318.18 million in July.





In February this fiscal, six state-owned commercial banks- Agrani, Janata, Rupali, Sonali, Basic and BDBL- received $384.94 million while one state-owned specialised bank Bangladesh Krishi Bank received $29 million. Of the state-owned banks, Agrani Bank received $147.91 million, Janata Bank $73.07 million, Rupali Bank $58.64 million, Sonali Bank $105.26 million and Basic Bank received $0.06 million.





Besides, the expatriates have sent $1,029.03 million through private commercial banks. Among the private commercial banks, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) received the highest amount of $321.76 million while Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL) received $204.21 million. On the other hand, the expatriates have sent $9.23 million through the foreign commercial banks.





Leave Your Comments