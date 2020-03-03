Stocks bounce back





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), bounced back on Monday snapping a week-long downturn riding on the buying appetite demonstrated by bargain hunter investors on sector-wise shares.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4434.82 points on Monday with a gain of 24.90 points or 0.56 percent.Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 5.04 points and 1.48 points to settle at 1479.72 points and 1030.16 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 124,090 trades were executed in Monday's trading session with a trading volume of 181.14 million securities. Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 4.19 billion, which was also lower over previous day's mark of Taka 4.56 billion.Gainers took a strong lead over losers as out of 355 issues traded, 229 securities gained price while 75 declined and 51 remained unchanged.





The top 10 gainers were Global Heavy, Paramount Insurance, Yeakin Polymer, Central Pharma, Olympic Accessories, Deshbondhu Polymer, Progressive Life Insurance, Fareast Knitting, BSRM Limited and Khulna Paper. Far Chemical topped the turnover chart followed by VFS Thread, Grameenphone, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Orion Infusion, Central Pharma, Silva Pharma, Khulna Paper, Square Pharma and Orion Pharma.





The top 10 losers were FAS Finance, Emerald Oil, International Leasing, Prime Finance, Fareast Fianance, United Air, First Finance, Matin Spinning, ML Dying and Standard Ceramics.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also upturned and closed at green overcoming the bearish trend of previous days.





CSCX and CASPI increased by 22.15 points and 39.89 points to stand at 8219.52 points and 13559.06 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 9,063,212 shares and mutual fund of 235 companies were traded. Of which, 141 issues advanced while 73 declined and 21 issues remained unchanged.

