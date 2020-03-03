'G7 to take action over coronavirus growth'

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (above) also said that euro zone finance ministers would also be in touch with each other and that he would speak with ECB chief Christine Lagarde. -AFP



G7 countries will take "concerted action" to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth and their finance ministers will discuss by phone this week how best to act, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.





"There will be a concerted action. Yesterday I spoke with the G7 president, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and this week we will have a meeting by phone of the finance G7 ministers to coordinate our responses," Le Maire told France 2 television.







He also said that euro zone finance ministers would also be in touch with each other and that he would speak with ECB chief Christine Lagarde. "We must act so that this impact that we know will be important on growth, be as limited as possible," he added.





Australia's chief medical officer said on Monday it was no longer possible to completely prevent people with the coronavirus from entering the country, citing concerns about outbreaks in Japan and South Korea.





Australia, one of the first countries to put restrictions on its borders in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, confirmed its first death from the disease on Sunday. "It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in," Brendan Murphy, Australia's Chief Medical Officer, told reporters in Canberra.





"We have got concerns about Japan and South Korea. They are working hard to control their outbreaks but we are still concerned that people in those countries and other high risk countries may present with an infection."



The chief medical officer's comments came as Australian officials confirmed the country's 30th case of coronavirus, a 40-year old man who arrived in Australia's second most populated city, Melbourne from Iran. He later travelled to Tasmania.





Meanwhile, Australia named the 78-year old man who became the country's first person to die from coronavirus as James Kwan.He was a passenger on the Diamond Princess ship that was held off Japan's coast for weeks. Kwan and his wife, who also has the virus, were transferred back to Australia for treatment.





Le Maire said that when the coronavirus outbreak was limited to China, he had expected the crisis to shave 0.1 percentage points off French economic growth this year."Now that the outbreak is reaching other countries, the impact on French growth will be much more significant," he said, adding it was too early to provide a new figure.





He reiterated that the hotel, restaurant, air transport and event industries were the worst hit sectors in France.As of Sunday, France has 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Sunday, raising the count from 100 a day earlier.













---Reuters, Paris





Leave Your Comments