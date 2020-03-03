SRK sets couple goals



If there is one person, who can joke and be irreverent with SRK - it is his wife Gauri. Recently, the star attended an event that his wife was hosting at her store.







She was asked about her husband's involvement in her work and Gauri responded by saying he has great tastes and has often suggested design changes both at her store and at home, which she has incorporated.





She went on to add that he could consider designing as a second career since he is currently not doing any films. To which an amused SRK promptly responded by saying, that he was not doing any new films because his last few films had not done well. We sure love the banter between this couple.

