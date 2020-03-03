Richa, Ali Fazal to get hitched!



Rumors about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding plod along with the couple applying for a marriage registration at the Bandra Family Court. According to a report by the Mid-Day, a source close to the two has informed that the duo submitted their application on February 15, 2020.







As per the rules of marriage registration, the wedding can happen any day post March 15. The source adds, "Considering Ali and Richa have shoots lined up, they hope to wrap up their commitments by March 31, and dedicate April to their wedding functions.







The preparations are on in full swing. Their shaadi will take place mid-April, followed by the court wedding in Mumbai." With a spring wedding in mind and their love for Mumbai influencing their decisions, the couples are apparently looking for a nice property that will overlook the beautiful sea," reports Pinkvilla.

Leave Your Comments