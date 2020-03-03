Binkar holds music audition in Dhaka



A music audition arranged by Binkar Musical Society of Bangladesh (BMSB) has been started to find out the potential singers in Bangladesh. Classical music gurus from Bangladesh and India jointly conducted the audition at capital's National Press Club premises.





A press conference was also held at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall, National Press Club to commence the audition. Indian classical vocalist, voice trainer, Mentor of Indian Idol Academy & Groomer of ZEE Bangla 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Kalyan Bhattacharjee and Indian Guru, Intl. Classical Vocalist was present there along with classical vocalist and voice trainer Pankaj Basu of Bangladesh.





Indian classical vocalist and voice trainer Kalyan Bhattacharjee said at the press conference that, "I believe that, there is a lot of talent hidden in Bangladesh. They have to find out. Many talents are simply missing out for the lack of sufficient practice and proper guidance.







Classical music practice is declining. In such a situation, we should think more about classical and others music practicing. Music is a greatest part of Bengali tradition. In order to preserve this tradition, more such initiatives like Binkar Society are required."





Bangladeshi classical vocalist and voice trainer PT. Pankaj Basu said at the press conference that, "To properly utilize talent right guide and advice is must. A good coach guides players, teaches them different techniques. As a result, their skill grows up. But music doesn't treat like this way among us. To be a good music artist not only talent but practice and guidance is compulsory.







Through initiative of Binkar Musical Society of Bangladesh, I hope we will find many musical talents. By various training on different aspects of music, including performing arts and voice training we could give you some good musicians."

