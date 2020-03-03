3-day art exhibition 'Magical Brush' at Gallery 27



A three-day national art exhibition of 'AllStar Online' is going to take place at Gallery 27 in Dhanmondi 27 of the capital. 'AllStar Online' will organize the event from 6-7 March under the name of 'The Magical Brush', the organization said in a statement.







The exhibition will remain open from March 6 starting from 3:00pm to 8:00pm and March 7 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. World-renowned Bangladeshi Artist Afroza Akhtary will inaugurate the event as the chief guest on March 6 at 3:00pm. Intending to provide an organized platform and inspiration to the artists of Bangladesh, a Facebook titled group has been set up titled 'AllStar Online'.







The founder and admins of 'AllStar Online' are organizing this national art exhibition along with the 70 enthusiastic artists from around the nation. Founder of the organization Ismam Khan said that artists must need space and platforms to display their extraordinary creativity. "Our endeavors to inspire them to move forward," he said.



Leave Your Comments