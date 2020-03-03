Mamo's 2 special dramas for Baishakh



National film award winning actress Zakia Bari Mamo will appear in two Baishakh special dramas titled 'Ek Baishakhi Bhorey' and 'Banalata O Jonakir Galpo'. Popular actor Mosharraf Karim will be also seen sharing screen with Mamo in both the dramas.Both the projects are directed by Sagar Jahan. The shooting of both dramas is currently taking place simultaneously in the capital's Pubail area.







In the drama 'Ek Baishakhi Bhorey', Mamo will be seen as a runaway bride named Rupa, who escaped from home as her family forcing her to marry off to a much older guy than her age. While running away, she meets with CNG driver Shahin and the story moves forward.







On the other hand, Mamo will appear as Jonaki in 'Banalata O Jonakir Galpo'. Whiling visiting her grandfather's house in a rural village, Jonaki's path crossed with Tomal whose purpose is to educate the young people in the village. As the plot unfolds, Tomal tries to find out her old girlfriend Banalata in Jonaki.





Regarding her performance in the dramas, Mamo said, "Sagar Jahan is my favourite playwright, who also one of the best directors. Not only I like his stories in the dramas, I also always enjoy working under his direction. He always works sincerely in an organized manner."





"Both the stories of the drama are beautiful and working with an artiste like Moharraf Karim means gathering new experiences which I am always fond of," she added. Mamo-starrer these dramas will be aired on two different satellite TV channels during upcoming Pahela Baishakh, the director informed.







