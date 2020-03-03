JnU students discover new species of frog



Former student of Zoology department of Jagannath University Hassan Al Razi Chayan has discovered a new species of frog. Chayan was assisted by current student of the same institution Marjan Maria (12th batch).





The whole research was supervised by another eminent Zoologist, Professor Sabir bin Mozaffar, a teacher of UAE University.





In the months of April -May in 2019 they collected some small frogs sized about 8-22 mm from the Lauachara National Park and Adampur Reserve forests in Moulvibazar district. The physical structure of the frog, after various tests including DNA, shows that the frog is a frog of 'Raorchestes', which has not been discovered before.





Asked about the frog's discovery animal researcher Hasan Al Razi Chun said after collecting the frog, we have done various tests and found that there is no information has been revealed about the frog before. Regarding the naming of the frog he said we have named the frog after the name of Dr Ali Reza Khan, the famous zoologist of Bangladesh - "Raorchestes razakhani."





The role of Dr Ali Reza Khan in the research of wild life and its protection is immense. Dr. in the research and conservation of wildlife in Bangladesh. Ali Reza Khan's role is immense.



He further said that, the research paper on the frog will soon be published in the American famous journal 'Zukis'. He wanted to give this discovery to the countrymen as a gift of 'Mujib Borsho'.





---Minar Al Hasan, AA

