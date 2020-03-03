'Bangabandhu is crying from graveyard'

Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking at a rally titled "Flag assembly protesting border killing" in front of Raju memorial sculpture on Dhaka University (DU) campus. -AA





Father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is crying from his grave as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the mega event of Bangabandhu's birth centenary as key-note speaker, said Zafrullah Chowdhury.





Terming Modi as most heinous person Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra and a public health activist, also said, "If he attends the birth centenary of Bangabandhu in March, it will be a dishonour to our Father of the Nation." Modi can enter Bangladesh by begging pardon for arbitrary killings along the border, he added.





Dr Zafrullah came up with the remarks on Monday while speaking at a rally titled "Flag assembly protesting border killing" in front of Raju memorial sculpture on Dhaka University (DU) campus.







The rally was organised under the banner of "Simanta Hatta Rukho Andaalan" (Stop border killing movement) marking the 49th historic flag hoisting day.





Zafrullah Chowdhury also highly acclaimed the recent movements of student community including quota reformation movement and reducing age limit for job movement. These movements are logical, he commented. Today, a group of vultures have been trying to occupy our flag. We're here to fly it high.



As we are a secular nation, the student community of our country will not allow extremely communal Narendra Modi to join our great leader Bangabandhu's birth centenary, said Dhaka University Students' Union Social Affairs secretary Akhter Hossain. Nasir Abdullah said, "As long as the flags of this country remain, we will not let our country to lag behind in any sector." Today, the country has turned away from the dream we had dreamed of through the liberation war.



We have lifted the flag today, to establish a state of equality, he added.It may be mentioned that, Nasir Abdullah an MBA student of Marketing department, has been holding a lone sit-in stance on the foot of anti-terror Raju sculpture from January 25 protesting the arbitrary killing by BSF men along Bangladesh border.







More than half a hundred students, including Socialist Chhatra Front DU chapter president Salman Siddiki, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation president Jahid Sujan were present in that gathering.





