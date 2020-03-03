A documentary book on Samatata

'Titas Parer Itikatha' a cultural and anthropological book, was presented to Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday. The book was edited by Shoeb Chowdhury who is also Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age. -Tarik Sajib/AA



'Titas Parer Itikatha', a voluminous book on the cultural, anthropological and archeological background of Samatata region which was an ancient geopolitical division of Bengal, has been recently published by Jhinge Phul Publications.





This book is attracting readers. It was edited by Shoeb Chowdhury who is Honorary Consul of Malta and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.







The preface of the book was written by globally celebrated musical maestro Ustaad Aashish Khan who is grandson of legendary musician Ustaad Alauddin Khan.







The book contains the biographies of prominent authors, cultural icons, poets, political leaders, bureaucrats and academics. It is a highly informative book and will play significant role for widening people's knowledge on history.



