Illegal sand lifting goes unabated in Chattogram

Illegal sand extraction continues unabated in the Halda River posing a serious threat to the ecosystem. The river is also Bangladesh's largest natural breeding ground for carps. As part of ongoing drives against unauthorized dredgers and mechanized boats Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) conducted a drive at Indira Ghat and seized an unauthorized dredger for sand extraction from the river.





Earlier, on November 26, another sand-lifting dredger was seized from the same spot of the river. According to local analysts and spawn collectors, the use of sand-extracting dredgers and mechanized boats in the river is responsible for the death of a number of broodfish and dolphins in recent times. They say fish and dolphins are often injured and killed after being hit by the propeller of engine-run boats or sand-extracting dredgers.





Halda River is a river in south-eastern Bangladesh. It originates at the Badnatali Hill Ranges in Ramgarh Upazila in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, flows through Fatikchhari Upazila, Bhujpur Thana, Hathazari Upazila, Raozan Upazila and Chandgaon Thana of the Chattogram Metropolitan City, and falls into the Karnaphuli River.





Speaking to Hathazari UNO Ruhul Amin said that the authorities were conducting drives regularly to ensure a preservation of the aquatic ecosystem in the river. "Since my joining, I have conducted 87 mobile courts till February 10 of this year.





We have seized a total of 7 dredgers, 12 engine-run boats, and 1.05 lakh cubic feet of illegally lifted sand from the river. We have also taken punitive action against the offenders on multiple occasions.





It is our bounden duty to conserve the river and ensure an undisturbed spawning environment," said the UNO. Speaking to District Fisheries Officer Farhana Lovely said: "In order to spawn, different species of broodfish migrate to the spawning ground of the Halda from different rivers.







The sand extraction through dredgers damages the riverbed thus broodfish cannot spawn as they do not find a congenial environment. The loud noise from dredgers is dangerous for the broodfish and dolphins. Moreover, aquatic animals are killed when hit by the propellers of the dredgers and mechanized boats." Prof Dr Manzoorul Kibria, professor and coordinator of Halda River Research Laboratory, hailed the Hathazari UNO for his untiring efforts in protecting the river. "





The UNO has been putting his maximum effort but it is not possible for one person to keep a round-the-clock vigil on the Halda River. Locals along with the local public representatives and the beneficiaries of the river must come forward to protect the river." According to findings by the Halda River Research Laboratory, currently the number of river dolphins will not exceed 1,200 across the globe. Of the total number, some 250 dolphins are found in the Halda River.





The official status of the river dolphins, locally known as Shushuk [Platanista gangetica] is "critically endangered" as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species is a universally recognized index of the world's endangered animals.





Mindless sand lifting from the Tangkabati River in Amirabad area of Chattogram's Lohagara upazila has affected serious erosion in large areas, forcing 32 families to leave their ancestral home during the last couple of years.





Vast farmlands, a few roads, a temple and an old bazaar has already gone into the riverbed and hundreds of families are under threat due to the erosion. The families who have already left the area belong to the Hindu community living for generations in Banik Para, Brammon Para, and Shil Para of the upazila.





"How painful it is for a family to leave their own home? On several occasions, we protested against sand lifting from the Tangkabati river near our neighbourhood but no one helped us as the sand lifters are influential,"





said Paromesh Dhar, 38, who took shelter with his family at a relative's house in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila around two and a half years ago.Sumon Dhar, whose family took shelter at a relative's house at Dharmapur in Dohazari upazila around one and a half years ago, echoed the same.







During a visit to the area a couple of days ago, this correspondent saw that a large number of villagers are facing threat due to the erosion. Tapon Chakrabarty, 55, priest of a local Bishnu Temple, said the illegal sand lifting has virtually destroyed the ancient temple.



Local people alleged that ruling party men Md Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury and Md Yousuf, among others, are involved in the illegal sand lifting business for long. The sand lifters gave death threat to those who protested, they said. Contacted, Md Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury, who introduced himself as general secretary of Krishok League's Lohagara unit, said he is lifting sand legally.





"I took permission from the local administration and if you have any query in this regard you can contact with them," he said. Md Yousuf, who claimed to be a ruling party man, said, "I am working for Rafiqul. No one is affected here due to sand lifting."





