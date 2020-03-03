May Cutler





May Ebbitt Cutler was a Canadian writer, journalist, playwright, and publisher. She founded Tundra Books in her home in 1967, becoming Canada's first female publisher of children's books.







She served a four-year term as the first female mayor of Westmount, Quebec from 1987 to 1991. As a writer of "literary works" she used the pseudonym Ebbitt Cutler. Cutler worked for the newly formed United Nations following her graduation from Columbia University. When she returned to Canada she became a columnist and reporter for the former Montreal Herald.





She also wrote magazine articles for the former Montreal Standard. She was the second woman hired by the Canadian Press news agency. She would later join the faculty of McGill University, where she founded a three-year curriculum program for journalism. She died at home in Montreal on March 3, 2011, at the age of 87, after being hospitalized in February.

