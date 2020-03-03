



Tulsi Chakraborty or Tulsi Chakrabarti was an Indian actor and comedian who worked in Bengali cinema in the 1940s and 1950s. His most notable role could be the lead role in Parash Pathar, directed by Satyajit Ray. Chakraborty was born on 3 March 1899 in the small village called Goari.





His father, Ashutosh Chakraborty, was an employee of the Indian Railways and the family had to move around various places in undivided Bengal. So, young Tulsi had to spend a lot of time in Calcutta staying with his paternal uncle Prasad Chakraborty, the elder brother of Asutosh Chakraborty.







Prasadbabu was a talented tabla and harmonium player who was an employee of the renowned Star Theatre the legendary Bengali commercial theatre stage and production company. He had a small group of musicians who used to play live background music during theatrical performances.

