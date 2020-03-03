A youth's journey into the gardens of knowledge





"Learning to know, to do, to live and to be is indispensable for each and every citizen to be well constructedhumanbeing, at the same time to explore the unprecedented discursive ideologies ingrained in the psyche and spread all over the society, as well as for the advancement of a nation in a prolific and pragmatic way"





(Sajib, The Asian Age).However, learning is highly associated with instinct abilities as well as the circumstances where the learners are being grown. Indian Philosopher Swami Vivekananda asserted that "Learning is the manifestation of the perfection already has in man".





Here, perfection refers to a range of "abilities and talents" that exist within human beings while manifestation stands for bringing out those perfections.In opposite, John Lock speculated about 'Blank Slate' theory in the text Theory of Mindwhere he says "no man's knowledge can go beyond his experience".







ToLock, there are no innate qualities within human rather they have to acquire it through experiences from the environment because all are born with empty knowledge, but are being infused by experiences. In short, I personally believe in both, experiences and 'God-gifted' perfections are no longer segregated from each other. In this blog, I am going to deliver my own personal international experiences that ameliorated my mental faculty to judge the world in a different way.



Off to India





My first international journey has started by visiting an international fair at Calcutta University by the end of the year 2016, where I met many international students over there,who were very keen to speculate and reciprocate theirideas and experiences about the process of learning in India.







They shared that they are thrown in the class with a group and tricky topics related to the subjects. The students bring out the possible answers by a long discussion with peers, later these are done more perfectly by the mentors on the spot rather; they are not bound to take any home works in the house. Students imparted me that they learn through entertainment, avoidall monotonous studies.





Finally, this purgatory journey had deeply affected my psyche to focus on more research basis studies rather than just getting the topics by heart. My first international Journey in India was completed by the tearful farewell of one of my best friends from Calcutta, AviDutta.



Off to China





Eastern University Career Service and International Office(EUCSIO), in association with its partnering University, 'Yunnan Open University', Kunming, China, arranged an eleven-day International Study Tour title "Experiencing Chinese Language and Culture". Under this cooperation program, a team comprised of twelve candidates has been selected for participating in the program in China from 08-18 May 2017.





Fortunately, I was also invited to join the team to take off. I did not miss that golden opportunity. During our visit, we have visited exquisite places, including Stone Forest (world national heritage), Yunnan Nationalities Museum, Green Lake Etc. Amazing Chinese Folk Music;







Cucurbit Flute has been introduced to us. Along with visiting these mesmerizing landscapes, we had been taught the fundamentals of Chinese Language and Culture. Truly speaking, this tour has connected us globally, broaden our perspectives, allowed us to think in a broader sense and bring positivity in our life.



Off to Thailand





By having these international exposures, I always wanted to moveforward, the scope finally to true to me by the end of 2019. I submitted a research paper at an international conference titled: "Suicide of Naoko: A psycho-social Study of Murakami's Norwegian Wood" where I met some scholars from all over the world special a team of highly intellectuals from the University of Jambi, Indonesia.





I have learned plenty of things from them, at the same time from the conference, how to conduct research in a compact and prolific way. However, this conference has not onlyenlightened but also helped me to view the world as well as myself in a different way.



Off to Singapore





Recently, I presented my another paper at Singapore National University Society associated with Euro-Asia Research titled: "Unconscious was Discovered by Shakespeare even Before Sigmund Freud" where I met some university professors from the US, Australia, Europe, India and Russia who instructed me how to be more productive for my native land Bangladesh by involving in research activities.





I have been thought about some scholarly approaches by them in the humanities and social science sectors. Finally, the exquisite campus, talented minds and lovely gatherings have healed me from all the exhausted and monotonous circumstances.



Off to Indonesia





The most everlasting journey in my life was nothing but a journey towards Indonesia, by the invitations of the University of Jambi (public) and SyarifHidayatulla State Islamic University Jakarta(public) to provide lectures as a Keynote Speaker at two international programs respectively in the last November 2019.







As I mentioned, I met some scholars from Indonesia in Thailand in where I have been invited by Dr.Mridwansyah, the professor from the University of Jambi to give the lectures. I accepted and finally visited the beautiful campuses where I have seen that all the campuses have been decorated by banners and festoons with my photos which made me proud as a Bangladeshi.





I met Deans and Chairpersons of the Faculty of Business and Economics who really accepted me as someone different which even I did not receive any of the programs from my own motherland, after all, I was happy because I got the chance to represent my lovely motherland in front of the people from Indonesia.







The campus was neat and clean with natural surroundings where I enjoyed the fresh air of nature which helped to become brisk all over the times. However, I really enjoyed accompanyof the lovely wife of Dr. Mridwansyah who offered me different Indonesian cuisines. Special thanksto Faradina and Mr. Basuki who really guided me to take the real taste of Indonesia.



Off to Malaysia





Probably, one of the most significant achievements in my whole life so far because one of my research papers has been accepted International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) for presenting from 15th to 18th January in 2020. Here, I really met lots of research scholars including eight to nine lecturers and scientific research scholars .T





his conference has run by IIUM, collaborated with Western Sydney University, Australia and Jinan University, China. The scholarly hub, amicable environment, meeting with studious individuals from across the globe really boosted up my confidence to build up my career and do the betterment for my country in a sustainable way.



Recommendations to the Authority





Instinct knowledge might be brought out by the experiences from the different corners of the world for what a scholar needs enough money and relevant supports to do research and explore the world, for also bringing the scholarly ideas to our nation to make a better future for forthcoming generations. Finally, allocating money for research or education is not waste at all rather it is the best investment for the future.





The Writer is MA student, Dept. of English, Jahangirnagar University

Leave Your Comments