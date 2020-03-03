Keramotia, Municipal School clinch win in School Hockey

An action during Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey final round match at Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Monday. -BHF



Rangpur Keramotia High School and Dinajpur Municipal School pulled off victory in their respective matches in the ongoing Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey Tournament final round match at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Monday.





In the day's first match, Keramotia High School of Rangpur beat Muslim Mission School of Faridpur by 2-1 goals. Mohammad Bishal and Ayan Miah scored one each for the winners while Shoeb Mollah netted the lone goal for the losers.





In the day's second match, Municipal School, Dinajpur edged past Bangladesh Navy School and College, Khulna by 3-2 goals. Chand Sharif scored twice and Faisal Islam netted one for the winners while Ruhul Amin Tushar and Shihab Shahriar scored one each for the losers.Two more matches will be held on Tuesday at the same venue. Eighteen school teams from nine zonal venues have been qualified for the final round. A





total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna took part in the first phase of the competition. All the teams will get participation money of Tk 10,000 each from the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) while the federation will provide hockey kits and jerseys to the players.





The champions will get prize money of Tk 1 (one) lakh, the runners-up team Tk 50,000, the third-placed team Tk 25,000 while the most disciplined team will get Tk 10,000 addition to fair play trophy team. Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF.





