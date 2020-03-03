Rebound Tigers eye ODI series win

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal (left) and Bangladesh' batting consultant Neil McKenzie chatting during practice session at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. -BCB



Riding high on momentum, hosts Bangladesh would be eyeing an unassailable lead over the visiting Zimbabwe when the two teams face off in the second of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.





Tigers could not have asked for a better start to the series as they registered 169-run win in the first game - a Bangladesh record in ODIs. The Tigers have their intentions clear now and are aiming for a whitewash as they will go in with a lot of confidence in the second ODI. And there seems to be little that can stop the Mashrafe-led Bangladesh team from clinching the series today, unless Chamu Chibhabha's side shrug off the horrors of their Bangladesh tour so far.







Humiliated in the only Test match in Mirpur, a change of format hasn't brought the desired results either for the inexperienced Zimbabwe side. The visitors' batsmen have struggled to adapt to the conditions and failed to put sufficient runs on the board.







At the same time, the Bangladesh batsmen have flourished. Stylish Liton Das' rich haul has kept the newcomer Naim Sheikh on the bench, and is a good sign for the team that is trying to find stability in their line-up. After a good sign in the only Test, Liton carried his form forward and notched up a fine century, his second in the 50-overs format, to beautifully set up Bangladesh's big win on Sunday.





Liton's spectacular105-ball 126 with Mithun's admirable support with bat before Shaif Uddin's dazzling return with ball was the key of Tigers' big win in the first match. "He (Liton) just made his second hundred and he looks very hungry. The way he is thinking about the game, is really pleasing and I hope he will get lot more hundreds." Tigers' batting consultant Neil McKenzie said on Monday.







The batting order it seems likely to be the same that played in the first match. Tamim will look to make amends the shaky start at the top of the order. Tamim failed to benefit from good start in first match while Shanto can get another chance to prove his batting worth. The bowling department has settled down into a nice rhythm as pacers and spinners chipped in with vital breakthroughs when needed.





Meanwhile a hapless Zimbabwe would aim for a change of fortunes in the second ODI. Eyeing to level ODI series, the inexperienced Zimbabwe will look to sort out its top-order batting woes and patchy form.





The visitors, given their struggles on the batting-friendly conditions of Sylhet, will have to play out of their skin to keep their chances alive for another night.Zimbabwe will bank on their veteran all-rounder Sean Williams, who missed one-off Test and the first ODI due to be with his ailing wife and new-born daughter.





"I think being 1-0 down is mentally tough for the guys. It was disappointing yesterday in all aspects. Having a plan would be a key to move forward tomorrow (today). Hopefully I can bring a bit of energy and calmness," Williams said.







The visitors will also expect experienced batsmen Craig Ervine, Brendun Taylor and Sikandar Raza to contribute in the middle-order. Taylor and Sikandar Raza were off to good starts but failed to build match winning knock in the first ODI.

