Hamid at Uruguay President's swearing in ceremony



President M Abdul Hamid attended Uruguay's Presidential Command Transfer Ceremony held at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo on Sunday noon (Uruguay time).





The President joined the state ceremony at Montevideo where president-elect Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party (PN) was sworn in on Sunday noon (Uruguay time) as the President of Uruguay for the period of 2020-2025, said a Bangabhaban spokesman on Monday, reports BSS.





A career politician and son of a former president, Lacalle Pou took his oath of office at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo to head the Uruguay administration ending a 15-year long rule of the leftist Broad Front (FA).





Heads of the states as well as the governments and representatives of different countries attended the ceremony.President Hamid is now on an 11-day visit to Uruguay and London.On his return from Uruguay, the President is scheduled to have some private programmes in London on March 5-6, according to the foreign ministry.





President's spouse Rashida Khanam and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban are accompanying Abdul Hamid. The head of the state left Dhaka early Wednesday on an 11-day tour to Uruguay and London.President Abdul Hamid is expected to return home on March 7.

