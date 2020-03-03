'534 killed in road accidents in Feb'

A man is riding a bike with two children without helmets taking risk of fatal accidents. The photo was taken from capital's Motijheel area on Monday. -AA



Some 534 people were killed and 1,169 others injured in 504 road crashes last month, according to a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare platform. Additionally, 48 people were killed and 13 others injured in 56 railway accidents while 40 killed and 64 injured in nine waterway accidents.Deaths in road crashes marked a fall by 2.43 percent compared to the previous month.





Of the total accidents, 3.17 percent accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 1.19 percent in Chattogram city and 1.38 percent in different level-crossings across the country, the release added. It said 27 people were killed and 40 others injured in 25 accidents on February 16, showing the highest number of road accidents in just one day.





Reckless driving, risky overtaking, dilapidated roads, unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, using mobile phones or headphones while driving, increase in the number of small vehicles and lack of awareness among road users were cited as the main reasons behind the road crashes.





The association also placed some recommendations, including enforcement of the Road Transport Act 2018 strictly through installing CC cameras, relocating markets from roadside and highways, freeing footpaths, installation of road sign on roads and highways, using zebra-crossing, taking steps for giving professional training to public transport drivers and taking strict measures to stop extortion on roads and highways.





