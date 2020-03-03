Papiya's scam crosses Shakespeare's Tempest



Storms of discussions, astonishment and criticism are going on all over Bangladesh over the scams of Shamima Nur Papiya who was arrested a few days ago on charges of running illegal business at a top-notch hotel in Dhaka.





The Asian Age published a report titled, "When hotels turn into brothels" on 1st March 2020 on first page. A great deal of readers have communicated with The Asian Age after the publication of this report who demanded that the names and particulars of the clients and patrons of Papiya should be exposed.





Thousands of people have meanwhile expressed their anger and worries on social media about the misdeeds Papiya has been arrested for. Everyone wants the government to execute tough actions against the people who sponsored Papiya.





The excitement and anguish that have been created after Papiya was nabbed have exceeded the theatrics found in William Shakespeare's play The Tempest.







People have appreciated the drive against Papiya by the law and order forces. Most of the social scientists, civil society members and prominent citizens have asserted that people like Papiya should not be spared and they should be penalized with exemplary punishment.





All the conscious countrymen have admired the drive against drugs and casinos which were carried out under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







People have confidence on Sheikh Hasina as she upholds integrity and patriotism. Hopes have been expressed that the government's stern actions against all evil deeds will play vital roles to free Bangladesh from all sorts of corruption and malpractices.









Leave Your Comments