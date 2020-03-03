'Indifference to voting an ominous sign'

Election Commission (EC) brought out a procession in the city on Monday marking National Voters' Day. -AA



Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar has said that indifference to voting is an ominous sign for democracy. He came up with the concern while addressing a program in the city on Monday marking National Voters' Day.





Underscoring the need for reformation of the electoral process, Mahbub Talukder said, "Public indifference to voting is now being noticed. It is an ominous sign for democracy."







The lack of trust in the voting system will have to be addressed at any cost, the commissioner said. While addressing the same program, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda said that the number of voters in the country at present is around 10,98,19,112.Of them, 5,54,82,530 are male while 5,43,36,222 are female voters, he said.

