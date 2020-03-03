'NRC, CAA won't impact Bangladesh'

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday. -PID



Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Indian High Commission organized a seminar titled, "Bangladesh and India: A Promising Future" at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Monday. Dr. Gowher Rizvi, Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister attended the program as chief guest.Dr. Gowher Rizvi said that Bangladesh believes in upholding secularism under all circumstances and does not want to face any situation where the secular ambience comes under threat.





Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was the keynote speaker at the seminar. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and BIISS Chairman Fazlul Karim spoke on the occasion too. Gowher Rizvi stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has over and over again assured that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a domestic affair for India and it will not affect Bangladesh.





Gowher Rizvi added that Bangladesh does not have to worry about NRC. Bangladesh will continue to work closely with India to ensure that the two countries' secularity in society gets all the more strengthened in days to come, he further said. Gowher Rizvi emphatically said that Bangladesh government attaches the highest priority to the protection and betterment of religious minorities.





Harsh Vardhan Shringla highly applauded Bangladesh's progress on different turfs including the enhancement of women education, increasing literacy rate and reducing child mortality. Moreover, he said that NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are totally internal issues of India and these things will not have any impact on Bangladesh.





He told the audiences, "Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the Government of Bangladesh: this is a process that is entirely internal to India. Therefore, there will be no implications for the Government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count."





While answering a question from a journalist, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the Teesta water sharing deal may take place this year.According to Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the partnership between Bangladesh and India will reach its true potential when both countries equally recognize that their interests converge and there is a mutuality of benefits. He referred to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as an iconic figure and a globally recognized statesman.





Harsh Vardhan Shringla talked about the Rohingya issue as well. He said, "We are consistent in our interventions with the Government of Myanmar at all levels, on the importance of closing IDP camps, facilitating socio-economic development projects, and in offering a conducive environment to encourage displaced persons to return to their homes in Myanmar from Bangladesh".





Harsh Vardhan Shringla also said "Great poet Kazi Nazrul Islam once wrote that we all share happiness and sorrow equally. Our approach to Bangladesh will always be characterized by this sentiment. And I believe our Prime Minister's visit later this month will fully exemplify India's strong sentiment of goodwill, trust and respect for Bangladesh."





The seminar was attended by higher government officials, politicians, business leaders, academic scholars, journalists and other dignified individuals.Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday evening.





During the meeting, the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh this month for attending the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman came under discussed.





"Various issues of bilateral interests and sub-regional connectivity have been prominently discussed at the meeting," said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim while briefing the media after the meeting.Sheikh Hasina gave an overview of the preparations relating to celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.





About precautionary measures to prevent Coronavirus, the premier said that Bangladesh has already dedicated a hospital to treat Coronavirus affected patients.The premier also conveyed her greetings to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.





Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla lauded Bangladesh's "astonishing successes" in improving socio-economic indices from infant mortality to women's education and from primary health to literacy.He also appreciated the advancement of readymade garment of Bangladesh.





PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das were present.





